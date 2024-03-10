Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enhabit

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $518.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 1,374,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 160,776 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 301,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.