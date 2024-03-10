EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

