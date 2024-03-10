Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,326 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NNN REIT by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in NNN REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NNN REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in NNN REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NNN REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NNN stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

