Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3,616.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,353,000 after purchasing an additional 891,493 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,371 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHM opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

