Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,847 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 468,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

