Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $676.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $623.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

