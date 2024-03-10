Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 169 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DD opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

