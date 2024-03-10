Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNL. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

