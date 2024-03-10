Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $194.56 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

