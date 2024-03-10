Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $177,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 102,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 35.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 52,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.73 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.