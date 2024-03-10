Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,909,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $365,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after acquiring an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.