Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,539 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

