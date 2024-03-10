Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 860 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 434,517 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,746 shares of company stock worth $1,148,862. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

VRSK opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.89 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

