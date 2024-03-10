Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTWO stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

