Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 16 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $956.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $856.90 and its 200 day moving average is $738.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

