Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 35.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 88,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $93.87 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

