Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

CLWT stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.