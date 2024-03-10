Everscale (EVER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $133,481.66

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $99.28 million and approximately $133,481.66 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,106,242,961 coins and its circulating supply is 1,961,150,214 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

