Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. 1,874,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.