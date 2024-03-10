Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Excelerate Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 49.9% annually over the last three years. Excelerate Energy has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EE opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,206,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 414,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.