Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) & Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Financial Review

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) and Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Vow ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.72 billion 2.85 $157.40 million $2.57 31.32 Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Vow ASA.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 0 1 3.00 Vow ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Federal Signal and Vow ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Federal Signal currently has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.40%. Given Federal Signal’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Vow ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Vow ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 9.14% 16.88% 9.74% Vow ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Federal Signal beats Vow ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Vow ASA

(Get Free Report)

Vow ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, delivers, and maintains systems for processing and purifying wastewater, food waste, solid waste, and bio sludge in Norway, France, Poland, the United States, and Italy. It operates in three segments: Projects Cruise, Aftersales, and Landbased. The Projects Cruise segment delivers ship systems to shipyards for newbuild constructions, which include advanced wastewater purification, waste management, and food waste processing; and advanced systems to shipowners for ships. The Aftersales segment provides spare parts and consumables; chemicals; and tailor-made service and maintenance programs. The Landbased segment offers Biogreen, a patented pyrolysis process for converting biomass, plastics, and waste into energy; Safesteril, a patented sterilisation process for food and pharmaceutical ingredients; and industrial robotics solutions, including robotic systems for waste recycling processes. This segment also develops, designs, and fabricates industrial furnaces and equipment for heat treatment processes. The company serves cruise, aquaculture, and landbased industries, as well as utilities. It has a strategic partnership agreement with Repsol, S.A. to explore applications and solutions to produce clean and renewable energy for CO2 emission reduction; European Tyre Enterprise Ltd. to develop a modularised and industrial solutions, and value chain to turn end-of-life tires into raw material and renewable energy; GRTgaz to produce a demo plant built to confirm that CO2 neutral pyrolysis gas can replace fossil gas in the European gas grid; SAS IMPROVE to develop technological solutions for the farm to fork valorisation of future proteins; and Imtech Steri's Biosteam to offer a range of ingredient sterilisation solutions and services. The company was formerly known as Scanship Holding ASA and changed its name to VOW ASA in January 2020. Vow ASA was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.