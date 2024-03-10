Financial Analysis: African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) versus Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares African Agriculture and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91% Corteva 4.27% 7.43% 4.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares African Agriculture and Corteva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture $1.51 million 2.27 -$8.68 million N/A N/A Corteva $17.23 billion 2.18 $735.00 million $1.02 53.61

Risk & Volatility

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for African Agriculture and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 0 5 16 0 2.76

Corteva has a consensus price target of $63.14, indicating a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corteva beats African Agriculture on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

