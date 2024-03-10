Financial Analysis: Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) & Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Gold Royalties and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 2 0 0 2.00 Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Austin Gold has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austin Gold has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Austin Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $183.20 million 16.36 -$35.81 million ($0.19) -85.05 Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.30) -3.87

Austin Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Austin Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -19.34% 6.78% 5.60% Austin Gold N/A -31.17% -30.49%

Summary

Austin Gold beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

