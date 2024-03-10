Financial Contrast: Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) versus Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($1.88) -3.40 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$34.73 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -62.76% -54.42% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -144.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenaya Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 146.88%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Risk and Volatility

Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

