Financial Contrast: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Weyerhaeuser and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 2 3 0 2.60 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $37.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

79.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Four Corners Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.67 billion 3.31 $839.00 million $1.15 30.30 Four Corners Property Trust $250.61 million 8.91 $95.34 million $1.08 22.48

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 10.93% 7.36% 4.37% Four Corners Property Trust 38.04% 7.78% 4.04%

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 127.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Four Corners Property Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

