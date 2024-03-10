Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,707 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 1,694.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PNM opened at $37.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

