Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,762 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

