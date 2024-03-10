Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7,062.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

