Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.