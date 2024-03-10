Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,623 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

