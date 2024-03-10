Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1,438.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.73 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

