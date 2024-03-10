Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 812.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 6.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 86,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 170,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

