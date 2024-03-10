Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 214.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 2,550,906 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $7,557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 1,190,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 95.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 1,097,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX opened at $2.51 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.20 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.32.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

