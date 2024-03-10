Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $439,000 Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 1,327.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 65,328 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $68.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $616.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

