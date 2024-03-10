Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4,501.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $150.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

