Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,216 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1,778.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 548,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

