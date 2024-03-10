Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,697 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1,520.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,270,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,848,000 after buying an additional 5,325,236 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.38 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $430.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

