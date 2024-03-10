Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 518,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.