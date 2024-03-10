FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 6,246 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

