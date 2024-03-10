FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,411,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,918. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.