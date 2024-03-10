FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 178,477 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,477 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantor were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $451,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avantor by 50.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 102,170 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Avantor by 29.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Avantor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,395,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Avantor Stock Up 0.1 %

Avantor stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

