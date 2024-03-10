FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 374 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $125.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

