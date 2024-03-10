FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 62 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $250.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $252.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.19.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

