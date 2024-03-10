First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,075 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $393.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $396.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

