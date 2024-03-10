First Foundation Advisors Buys 237 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.4% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,232,831 shares of company stock valued at $689,582,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.