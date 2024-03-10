First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,215,000 after purchasing an additional 446,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,780,000 after purchasing an additional 423,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,750 shares of company stock worth $7,314,584 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $75.63 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

