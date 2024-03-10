First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

