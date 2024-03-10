First Foundation Advisors Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,554 shares of company stock worth $21,000,983. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $138.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

