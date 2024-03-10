First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 7.52% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $597,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 472,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 131,223 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,555,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.