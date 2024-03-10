First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,474 shares of company stock worth $444,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.